Delta Chamber of Commerce hosts annual award dinner

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of live music and laughter could be heard on Thursday night as the Delta Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual award dinner at the Island Resort and Casino.

This organization has been going strong for over 100 years. Executive Director Vickie Micheau expressed how this year is different from last year.

“Last year we had our centennial celebration. This year we are back to of theme of Oktoberfest,” said Micheau. “This event is as special as all our other events where we can recognize the wonderful community that we live in and the excellence that exists in Delta County.”

There were eight awards given out during this event. Bay College received the Business of the Year Award. Bay College Trustee Steve Davis talked about what this award means for the school.

“It feels like all our hard work has paid off simply because we work very hard, the staff,” said Davis. “Everyone out at Bay College works extremely hard. Our motto is student success, and we are there for the students as much as we possibly can be.”

Another school that received an award was Rapid River Elementary. First-grade teacher Traci Tardiff says this award makes her entire staff feel accomplished.

“This is a joint school award as far as I’m concerned. The teachers that I work with at Rapid River are awesome,” said Tardiff. “We are like a family. We help one another. The new teachers that come in, we support them, they support us in any way they can, so it feels like an award for my entire district.”

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce currently has 700 members that are dedicated to supporting their waterfront community.

Here is a full list of award winners:

Educational Excellence - Traci Tardiff of Rapid River Schools

Community Ambassador Award - Peninsula Federal Credit Union

Delta Force Alum Outstanding Contribution - Pam Versailles Billerud

Business Partner of the Year Award - Embers Credit Union

Century Award - Rotary

Philanthropy Award - Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation

Business of the Year Award - Bay College

Athena Award - Dr. Laura Coleman

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.