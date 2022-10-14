Classmates remember Virgil Mongozid with candlelit vigil

Classmates and friends united to remember a young man lost too soon
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A candlelit silent vigil was held Thursday for Virgil Mongozid at Northern Michigan University (NMU).

Large and small candles were lit in Virgil's memory
Large and small candles were lit in Virgil's memory

Mongozid, a freshman at Northern, was found dead in his vehicle near the Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 25.

On Thursday, his friends and classmates came together at the wildcat statue to remember him with a moment of silence. According to suitemate Tom Rapp, Virgil embodied the spirit of NMU.

“I want to remember him as a stand-up honest guy. Like a hard worker blue collar. Like a Wildcat,” said Rapp. “Nice and cute when he wants to be, but still has that edge and fire, you know?”

Rapp encourages anyone struggling with a loss to talk to loved ones or seek out professional help to cope.

The vigil was held outside of Jamrich Hall at NMU around the wildcat statue
The vigil was held outside of Jamrich Hall at NMU around the wildcat statue

