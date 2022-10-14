Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic held its annual banquet this evening. Inside NMU’s Northern Center, supporters, donors and volunteers gathered for the banquet.

The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic which helps to provide support to pregnant women and new parents. Care Clinic Staff say they hope to provide some information on the services they provide as well.

“It’s important people here tonight leave with a realistic expectation of what we do and that we’re here for the people that we serve, that’s number one, we’re here to help them however they need us to help them so, tonight they’re going to see a couple of clients get up and speak and explain how we helped them and their family so they’ll get to see some of that,” said Janice Chittle, Care Clinic marketing coordinator.

This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Care Clinic. The Care Clinic has three locations in Marquette County -- in Ishpeming, K.I. Sawyer and Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.