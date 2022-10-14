Bartender Chris Durley shows you how to make tasty NA drinks
Plus... Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Upper Michigan Today episode 140
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... one person is dead, one is arrested, and another is hospitalized after a crash and fire in L’Anse.
Switching gears... Bartender Chris Durley joins Tia Trudgeon and UMT guest host Steve Asplund to start the weekend with a non-alcoholic drink.
Watch how to make an Italian soda with three simple ingredients.
Durley shows you how to make a tasty NA margarita.
Tia and Steve stay sippin’ and take a look at dictionary.com’s word of the day.
Watch Upper Michigan Today on Weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.