Bartender Chris Durley shows you how to make tasty NA drinks

Plus... Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Upper Michigan Today episode 140
Bartender Chris Durley shows Upper Michigan Today how to make his two favorite NA drinks.
Bartender Chris Durley shows Upper Michigan Today how to make his two favorite NA drinks.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... one person is dead, one is arrested, and another is hospitalized after a crash and fire in L’Anse.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day.

Switching gears... Bartender Chris Durley joins Tia Trudgeon and UMT guest host Steve Asplund to start the weekend with a non-alcoholic drink.

Watch how to make an Italian soda with three simple ingredients.

Bartender Chris Durley shows you how to make a non-alcoholic Italian soda.

Durley shows you how to make a tasty NA margarita.

Bartender Chris Durley shows you how to make a non-alcoholic margarita and teaches you how to make your own simple syrup.

Tia and Steve stay sippin’ and take a look at dictionary.com’s word of the day.

Word of the day and a new Netflix subscription tier.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on Weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

