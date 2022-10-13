A walk through Escanaba’s past: Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A show people are “dying” to see. Players de Noc is preparing for “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk.”

“It’s about Escanaba and about all of the founders and just really interesting people,” said Nicole Rossell, the head ghoul of the show.

It’s a chance to meet some of Escanaba’s most prominent figures. A tour guide will walk you through Lakeview Cemetery, where ghosts of Escanaba’s past come to life to share their story.

“I’m playing Lt. Governor James H. McDonald and it’s fascinating going online and finding our information about him and the other people that we are portraying in the cemetery,” said Kelly Pepin.

This might be a “dead” giveaway, but this is an opportunity to learn more about Escanaba’s history. The show is Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

