A walk through Escanaba’s past: Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”

"Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk" poster.
"Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk" poster.(Players de Noc)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A show people are “dying” to see. Players de Noc is preparing for “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk.”

“It’s about Escanaba and about all of the founders and just really interesting people,” said Nicole Rossell, the head ghoul of the show.

It’s a chance to meet some of Escanaba’s most prominent figures. A tour guide will walk you through Lakeview Cemetery, where ghosts of Escanaba’s past come to life to share their story.

“I’m playing Lt. Governor James H. McDonald and it’s fascinating going online and finding our information about him and the other people that we are portraying in the cemetery,” said Kelly Pepin.

This might be a “dead” giveaway, but this is an opportunity to learn more about Escanaba’s history. The show is Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For show times and to get your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

Latest News

Catch up on Wednesday's stories from Upper Michigan
Catch up on Wednesday's stories (10/12/2022)
Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson...
Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds
For the first time, the wooden miner statue has undergone restoration. The statue lasted for 62...
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
CG Financial Services Ribbon Cutting
CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette