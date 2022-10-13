Unsettled stretch with more mixed precipitation

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper-level trough with a closed-off area of low pressure will spin over Ontario for the next couple of days. This will send a series of small disturbances through the region, which will keep conditions unsettled. A front exits the area today and behind it, lake effect rain and snow will develop. Tomorrow light accumulating snow develops in the western half with rain in the east. This tapers off by Saturday. Accumulations will range around 1-3″ in the west. Then, another system moves in on Sunday through Monday with more rain and snow. Temperatures will remain below normal through most of next week.

Today: Lake effect rain showers with a mix in the west

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 40s east

Friday: Light snow in the west and rain in the east by the afternoon

>Highs: 30s west, low to mid-40s east

Saturday: Light rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some accumulating snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
292-foot Whaleback vessel - Barge 129
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 10/12/2022
Rain transitions to mixed rain and snow later Thursday as remnants of polar air plunge towards...
Autumn showers continue -- with a wintry mix into the end of the work week
rain
Front brings rain followed by cooler pattern
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 10/11/2022