Unsettled stretch with more mixed precipitation

An upper-level trough with a closed-off area of low pressure will spin over Ontario for the next couple of days. This will send a series of small disturbances through the region, which will keep conditions unsettled. A front exits the area today and behind it, lake effect rain and snow will develop. Tomorrow light accumulating snow develops in the western half with rain in the east. This tapers off by Saturday. Accumulations will range around 1-3″ in the west. Then, another system moves in on Sunday through Monday with more rain and snow. Temperatures will remain below normal through most of next week.

Today: Lake effect rain showers with a mix in the west

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 40s east

Friday: Light snow in the west and rain in the east by the afternoon

>Highs: 30s west, low to mid-40s east

Saturday: Light rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some accumulating snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

