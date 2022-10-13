Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary

It's the 75th anniversary of the charitable organization made up of local Marine Corps Leagues.
It's the 75th anniversary of the charitable organization made up of local Marine Corps Leagues.(Toys for Tots)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County.

For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.

Organizers say they enjoy putting smiles on children’s faces.

“It’s just good helping the community out,” said Tracey Tippett, Marquette County Toys for Tots coordinator. “We all do it because we enjoy doing it. It’s putting a smile on a child’s face and it’s just the right thing to do.”

The best way to get involved with Toys for Tots is to drop a new, unwrapped toy in a donation box. You can also donate here.

You can register for a gift at the Gwinn, Ishpeming or Negaunee St. Vincent De Paul stores. Or, you can go to the Ishpeming or Marquette Salvation Army stores.

