Snow could start adding up into next week

Mostly rain showers are expected across Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin tonight and Friday. However, higher elevations and the western U.P. could see more in the way of snow. For tonight, a half inch or less of accumulation is expected. For Friday, an inch or less can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. Highs will reach the 40s for most Friday. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. An inch or less of snow is generally expected during the day Monday, but an area of 1-3 inches will be possible for the Michigamme Highlands in western Maquette and eastern Baraga counties.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of mainly rain showers, with snow showers mixing in for higher elevations and the western U.P. Snow accumulations should be a half of an inch or less. It will be breezy in the west, with wind gusts to 20 mph possible.

>Lows: Around 30 degrees. Expect warmer temperatures closer to the Lake Superior shoreline, with a few interior spots dropping to the mid to upper-20s.

Friday: A chance of primarily rain showers, with snow showers mixing in for the western U.P. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less, though an isolated location in Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up as much as 1-3 inches.

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated light rain or snow shower possible.

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with rain showers likely. Snow showers will begin to mix in Sunday night. Snow accumulations are expected to be an inch or less.

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with rain and snow likely. Blustery conditions are expected. Snow accumulations are expected to generally be an inch or less, though an area of 1-3 inches will be possible for the Michigamme Highlands in western Marquette and eastern Baraga counties.

>Highs: 30s. Some places may struggle to climb above the freezing mark.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with an isolated flurry possible in the morning for the eastern U.P.

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

