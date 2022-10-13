Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County.

Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.

