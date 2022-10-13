NMU’s Rural Heath Essay Contest open to UP high school seniors

NMU Center for Rural Health on-campus office
NMU Center for Rural Health on-campus office(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Center for Rural Health is hosting an essay competition for high school seniors in the U.P.

Seniors who intend to pursue a healthcare career are invited to participate in the contest. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Oct. 16.

The U.P. will be split into three regions, eastern, central, and western and prizes will be given in each region.

Winners will be announced in the second week of November. NMU Center for Rural Health Director Elise Bur said this year’s topic is social determinants of health.

“If people don’t have food or clothing, these are things that impact their health. So, it really goes just beyond a 20-minute appointment someone has with a doctor, there are so many other things that lead to them being able to have that appointment,” Bur said.

First place will be awarded $500, second $250 and third $100. The first-place winning essays will be shared with students’ hometown newspapers in hopes of the essays being published locally on Nov. 17 which is National Rural Health Day.

The link to enter the contest can be found here.

