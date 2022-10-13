NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre transforms for upcoming show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
The musical comedy will show at the FRT October 14-15, 19-22
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student actors are preparing for another opening night.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens tomorrow, Friday the 14th at 7:30 p.m.
Actress Maya Moreau says this comedy is one you won’t want to miss, but one you maybe want to leave your kids at home for.
Moreau and actor Quinn Skelly demonstrate how their characters interact on stage with a sneak peek performance.
You can hear more about NMU’s Theatre and Dance Program and preparations for this upcoming musical on episode 131.
You can purchase your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.
