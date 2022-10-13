NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre transforms for upcoming show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

The musical comedy will show at the FRT October 14-15, 19-22
A preview of the musical coming October 14.
A preview of the musical coming October 14.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student actors are preparing for another opening night.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens tomorrow, Friday the 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Actress Maya Moreau says this comedy is one you won’t want to miss, but one you maybe want to leave your kids at home for.

The Forest Roberts Theater has been transformed into a school gymnasium.

Moreau and actor Quinn Skelly demonstrate how their characters interact on stage with a sneak peek performance.

A preview of the musical coming October 14.

You can hear more about NMU’s Theatre and Dance Program and preparations for this upcoming musical on episode 131.

You can purchase your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
292-foot Whaleback vessel - Barge 129
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

Latest News

Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
MSP investigating crash on US-41 near the Houghton County Memorial Airport
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Lake Superior Litter Bits takes trash and makes it treasure.
New jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique helps keep beaches clean
New 4-H Year with MSU Extension
MSU Extension looks ahead to a new year of 4-H