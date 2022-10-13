NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre transforms for upcoming show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student actors are preparing for another opening night.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens tomorrow, Friday the 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Actress Maya Moreau says this comedy is one you won’t want to miss, but one you maybe want to leave your kids at home for.

The Forest Roberts Theater has been transformed into a school gymnasium.

Moreau and actor Quinn Skelly demonstrate how their characters interact on stage with a sneak peek performance.

A preview of the musical coming October 14.

You can hear more about NMU’s Theatre and Dance Program and preparations for this upcoming musical on episode 131.

You can purchase your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

