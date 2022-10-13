New jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique helps keep beaches clean

A portion of proceeds from Lake Superior Litter Bits will be donated to the BEACHES program.
Lake Superior Litter Bits takes trash and makes it treasure.
Lake Superior Litter Bits takes trash and makes it treasure.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and it’s helping keep Lake Superior clean.

Cindy Silva and Karen Pringle are collaborating with “Lake Superior Litter Bits” and donating proceeds to BEACHES.

Lake Superior Litter Bits makes jewelry while cleaning up the beaches

Pringle uses pop cans and other found materials with resin to create earrings, coasters, catch-alls, and more.

Lake Superior Litter Bits takes trash and makes it treasure.

Silva is holding a beginner jewelry wire-wrapping class on October 26th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sign up ahead of time by calling the store at 906-273-0478.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
292-foot Whaleback vessel - Barge 129
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

Latest News

Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
MSP investigating crash on US-41 near the Houghton County Memorial Airport
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
A preview of the musical coming October 14.
NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre transforms for upcoming show “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
New 4-H Year with MSU Extension
MSU Extension looks ahead to a new year of 4-H