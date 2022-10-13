New jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique helps keep beaches clean

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and it’s helping keep Lake Superior clean.

Cindy Silva and Karen Pringle are collaborating with “Lake Superior Litter Bits” and donating proceeds to BEACHES.

Pringle uses pop cans and other found materials with resin to create earrings, coasters, catch-alls, and more.

Lake Superior Litter Bits takes trash and makes it treasure.

Silva is holding a beginner jewelry wire-wrapping class on October 26th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sign up ahead of time by calling the store at 906-273-0478.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

