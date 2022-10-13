New jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique helps keep beaches clean
A portion of proceeds from Lake Superior Litter Bits will be donated to the BEACHES program.
Oct. 13, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and it’s helping keep Lake Superior clean.
Cindy Silva and Karen Pringle are collaborating with “Lake Superior Litter Bits” and donating proceeds to BEACHES.
Pringle uses pop cans and other found materials with resin to create earrings, coasters, catch-alls, and more.
Silva is holding a beginner jewelry wire-wrapping class on October 26th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sign up ahead of time by calling the store at 906-273-0478.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.
