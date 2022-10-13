MSP investigating crash on US-41 near the Houghton County Memorial Airport

Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are on scene of a traffic crash on US-41 near the Houghton County Airport.

The crash happened Thursday morning. All lanes are currently open to traffic.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries.

Troopers on scene said they are investigating the crash. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

TV6 and Fox-UP will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

