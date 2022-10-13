Michigan DNR offers fuelwood permits for dead and downed wood

Michigan DNR(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With expected high home heating costs the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has an opportunity. Fuelwood permits are now available to purchase.

You can gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas with a fuelwood permit. One permit is available to purchase for $20 per household. The permits are for personal use only and you can gather up to five cords of wood.

“It’s a good opportunity at a good cost for people to be able to go out and get a fuelwood permit and get out and fill up the woodshed before winter comes,” said John Pepin. “Before the anticipated higher fuel costs come too.”

Fuelwood permits can be purchased online or at DNR offices. They expire on Dec. 31. The DNR also asks that you gather fuelwood as close to where you live to avoid spreading invasive pests or diseases.

