Keweenaw Search & Rescue to hold first fundraiser

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team will be holding its first fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 - 4:00 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk.

Dine-in and take-out will be available for a pulled pork dinner that includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips, and a drink.

Tickets are available at the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office or can be purchased at the door.

All proceeds will go towards training and rescue equipment.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.