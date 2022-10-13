Keweenaw Search & Rescue to hold first fundraiser

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team will be holding its first fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 - 4:00 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk.

Dine-in and take-out will be available for a pulled pork dinner that includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips, and a drink.

Tickets are available at the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office or can be purchased at the door.

All proceeds will go towards training and rescue equipment.

