Houghton City Council upholds easement removal for downtown construction project

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted four-to-two Tuesday evening to uphold an easement release decision involving the construction of a new building in downtown Houghton.

The easement was focused on a sidewalk running along 326 Shelden Ave. to the downtown parking deck.

The development company Braveworks owns the property. They aim to build a six-story apartment building atop the new coffee shop there.

It would contain 16 long-term professional apartments. The sidewalk space would be used for an elevator and fire staircase.

There would also be a new storefront for the building on Lakeshore Drive.

The easement release was initially voted on unanimously in August but the city council’s attorney asked them to hold a public hearing.

Public comments varied between support and criticism, particularly about access to the downtown parking deck. The sidewalk leads directly to the deck from Shelden Ave.

It is reportedly scheduled to be taken down within five months.

A representative of Bud Cole, a neighboring property owner who has spoken out against the project, spoke on his behalf at the meeting. She cited concerns.

Braveworks owner Jon Julien says he is willing to work with the community over these concerns.

“It would make no sense for the city to maintain an easement that goes nowhere,” said Julien. “I understand the timing of it and people’s concerns of the timing of it, and I think that as we develop the site, we’re happy to work with the community as we always do to continue access as long as we possibly can.”

A site plan for the building was approved by the Houghton Planning Commission in September but has received a stay from the county courthouse.

