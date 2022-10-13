Small hail covers section of US-41 in Chocolay Township; crash reported

Viewer Craig Sanders says: "This is Green Garden Hill on US-41 South right now. We have gotten...
Viewer Craig Sanders says: "This is Green Garden Hill on US-41 South right now. We have gotten 2.5" of pea sized hail over the past 45 minutes."(Craig Sanders)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sudden downpour of hail Thursday afternoon surprised people in a section of Chocolay Township.

Just after 4:00 p.m., viewer Craig Sanders sent TV6 photos of US-41 near Green Garden Road. He says it’s 2.5 inches of pea-sized hail that fell over 45 minutes. He says the road is very icy.

Marquette County Central Dispatch says rescue crews are responding to at least one crash in the area that was reported just after the hail fell. No details about the crash are available at this time.

This story will be updated. Click here to share your photos.

The National Weather Service says it’s gotten multiple reports of pea-sized hail in Harvey and Gwinn areas Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: TV6′s Ben Kouchnerkavich says snow could start adding up into next week

/div>

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport

Latest News

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
EPA: Resolute Forest Products fire ‘continues to subside’; plans underway for clearing debris, water
TV6's Pavlina Osta and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Thursday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (10/13/2022)
Michigan DNR
Michigan DNR offers fuelwood permits for dead and downed wood
A sub-committee of the Baraga County Historical Society is holding an open house at the Alberta...
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17