Small hail covers section of US-41 in Chocolay Township; crash reported

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A sudden downpour of hail Thursday afternoon surprised people in a section of Chocolay Township.

Just after 4:00 p.m., viewer Craig Sanders sent TV6 photos of US-41 near Green Garden Road. He says it’s 2.5 inches of pea-sized hail that fell over 45 minutes. He says the road is very icy.

Marquette County Central Dispatch says rescue crews are responding to at least one crash in the area that was reported just after the hail fell. No details about the crash are available at this time.

This story will be updated.

The National Weather Service says it’s gotten multiple reports of pea-sized hail in Harvey and Gwinn areas Thursday afternoon.

