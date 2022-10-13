Experts give advice on how to stay healthy this upcoming flu season

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that flu season is officially here, experts are warning it could be worse than last year.

They say we can look at Australia’s flu season as an indicator of what is in store.

“Based on what we saw in Australia this past summer and their winter we are expecting to have a worse-than-usual flu season, Western U.P. Health Department Dr. Robert Van Howe said. “Typically, what happens in Australia 6 months earlier tells us what we are going to see here.”

Dr. Van Howe says flu vaccination rates this year are consistent with years prior.

“We are seeing about the same as most years it might be a little less,” Van Howe said. “We got our vaccination in a little earlier this year so hopefully people can get vaccinated before the flu gets in.”

You may want to roll up both sleeves when going in, CVS Pharmacy Manager Dr. Amy Lynn Safaty says if you want a COVID-19 booster. The manufacturer of the shot does not have to be consistent with your last round.

“It is safe after your initial series is completed to get different manufacture for the booster dose,” Safaty said. “So, if someone got Pfizer their primary dose and wants to get a different booster, they can do that. It is safe to switch between the manufacturers and that also applies to the bivalent COVID-19 booster as well.”

In addition to getting a flu vaccine, Safaty says you can get up to four different vaccines during a visit.

“If a patient wants to come in for their covid booster they can get a flu shot as well as other expanded vaccines that we offer, such as Pneumonia, Shingles and Tetanus shots,” Safaty said.

Van Howe says eligible patients should get a COVID-19 booster two to three months after their previous dose.

