Escanaba’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority changes ammendment policy

The Escanaba City Council
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority updated its amendment policy Thursday morning.

When a developer needs to make changes to their plan, they now only need to submit changes to the Authority and not the City Council. However, the initial proposal still needs to be approved by both the Authority and City Council.

This is to make things quicker and easier for the developer.

“The idea is that if they have approved costs in several categories and one comes in lower and one comes in a little higher, they can just come to the Authority, get that change made and it would only be a matter of weeks,” said James McNeil, the city assessor.

These changes come ahead of any new developments of the old jail site.

