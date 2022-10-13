Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reminds community about flu vaccinations

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials in Dickinson County recommend community members get their seasonal flu shot. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) said it has given out more than 300 flu vaccines so far this year.

That is more than it gave out by this time last year. The health department averages between 40 and 60 patients per clinic. Health officials said the flu shot each year is different.

“The flu vaccine is different every year, so that is one thing to keep in mind,” said Angela Applekamp, DIDHD Community Health Services director. “[Health experts] look at research and decide what to put in the flu vaccine based on what the research is showing as the most prevalent virus. So, this year’s flu vaccine will be different than ones you have had in the past.”

Applekamp said the department will have a walk-in clinic at Forest Park School next Wednesday. The health department said most insurance companies will cover the cost.

