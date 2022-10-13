City of Escanaba to replace 4,000 lead service lines in the next two decades

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since spring started, the city of Escanaba has been making repairs to roads and underground pipes.

“It’s something we need to focus on. We need to focus on our hydrants and make sure our hydrants are turning properly. We’ve been replacing hydrants as we go along as well,” said Patrick Jordan, the city of Escanaba’s manager.

Jordan says the lead pipes haven’t been touched in years and the city has not had a lead problem. But, Escanaba was still required by the state to replace service lines.

“When it comes to the tap in someone’s house and the after coming out of it, there’s never been a lead problem in our water. But the state is telling us we have to replace all this pipe anyway and spend millions and millions of dollars doing it,” said Jordan.

So as the city is replacing roads, it’s replacing service lines, too.

“We want to stay ahead of the road repairs with our pipe repair so that we’re not cutting up new roads,” said Jordan.

The city planned on replacing 600 service lines with $5.5 million, but costs increased substantially.

It now costs between $13,000 and $16,000 to replace one service line. So now, the city can only replace 350 service lines with $5.5 million.

“Somewhere around 5,000 service lines, over 4,000 of them are considered lead. So, nearly everyone, every residential house will probably get a new service line replaced in the next 15-20 years,” said Jeff Lampi, the water superintendent for the city of Escanaba.

So far, the city has spent $535,000 on this project. The city says it has “made the cut” for $20 million in state funding to help, but the funds are still in the works.

