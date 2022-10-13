BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues.

The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse.

It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in the U.P.

Another sawmill, located in Big Bay, remains standing but has the vast majority of its equipment removed.

A sub-committee of the Baraga County Historical Society is aiming to preserve it and the nearby pump house. This is after hearing concerns about it possibly being torn down.

“Our sub-committee was formed to preserve this building and all the equipment in it,” said Sub-Committee Chairman Michael Desrochers. “Because it was specifically built and designed by Henry Ford himself.”

Another event to preserve and protect the site was put on last month by members of this committee, such as Wayne Abba.

Built in 1936, the mill produced lumber that was used to create the Ford Motor Company’s cars like the woody station wagon.

Ford also had a community built up around the mill, named after the daughter of Ford’s U.P. operations superintendent. It closed in 1954 and was donated to MTU shortly afterward.

“Henry Ford donated not only the village,” said Sub-Committee Member Jim Dougovito. “But approximately 2,000 acres of hardwood to Michigan Tech for the School of Forestry at that time, which has evolved now into the College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science.”

Dougovito managed the area for MTU during the late 80s and 90s.

In order to help bring awareness to the sawmill and its historic significance, the sub-committee will be holding an open house at the mill this Saturday.

Visitors will be able to explore the mill’s interior and the machinery within as well as explore the surrounding village.

“Many of you have driven by the mill and seen it from the outside, and it’s getting into a little bit of disrepair,” continued Desrochers. “But the inside is totally intact. All of the machinery is still here, and it’s really a step back in time to see how this mill operated.”

The open house will run from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

