AG Nessel announces more efforts to prosecute animal abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Humane are teaming up.

Nessel’s office said large-scale, multi-jurisdictional animal fighting rings and similar operations require extra resources for investigation and prosecution. Her department will provide support to Michigan Humane in pursuit of perpetrators.

“Any kind of abuse is incomprehensible and it’s unforgivable. Animal abuse is cruel, it’s sadistic and it’s associated with other criminal activity,” Nessel said.

Nessel said that other crimes associated with animal abuse include domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms and animal fighting rings.

“Dog fighting is violent and is a lethal sport for the animals forced into the ring. Dogs are held and bred under horrific conditions for the purpose of creating especially aggressive and dangerous animals,” Nessel said.

UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto said these efforts will help prevent animal abuse and neglect in the U.P.

“They’re putting more funds and manpower to investigate these cases because it is a lot of work. I’m grateful that the state is taking a stance,” Brutto said.

Brutto said his organization has seen an uptick in animal abuse cases this year.

“People have been looking at this as more of a business opportunity so they’re taking on riskier ideas with breeding. They don’t understand with breeding how much work it is,” Brutto said.

If you suspect neglect or cruelty towards an animal, contact your local police department or animal shelter to file a report.

