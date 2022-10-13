AG Nessel announces more efforts to prosecute animal abuse cases

Animal Abuse
Animal Abuse(MGN)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Humane are teaming up.

Nessel’s office said large-scale, multi-jurisdictional animal fighting rings and similar operations require extra resources for investigation and prosecution. Her department will provide support to Michigan Humane in pursuit of perpetrators.

“Any kind of abuse is incomprehensible and it’s unforgivable. Animal abuse is cruel, it’s sadistic and it’s associated with other criminal activity,” Nessel said.

Nessel said that other crimes associated with animal abuse include domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms and animal fighting rings.

“Dog fighting is violent and is a lethal sport for the animals forced into the ring. Dogs are held and bred under horrific conditions for the purpose of creating especially aggressive and dangerous animals,” Nessel said.

UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto said these efforts will help prevent animal abuse and neglect in the U.P.

“They’re putting more funds and manpower to investigate these cases because it is a lot of work. I’m grateful that the state is taking a stance,” Brutto said.

Brutto said his organization has seen an uptick in animal abuse cases this year.

“People have been looking at this as more of a business opportunity so they’re taking on riskier ideas with breeding. They don’t understand with breeding how much work it is,” Brutto said.

If you suspect neglect or cruelty towards an animal, contact your local police department or animal shelter to file a report.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township
Two Houses
How are property scams affecting the UP?
292-foot Whaleback vessel - Barge 129
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident

Latest News

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
The 142nd Michigan State Police Training Academy is currently undergoing its 16th of 20 weeks...
Part III: MSP training commander ‘builds’ 142nd wave of trooper recruits through Lansing academy
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
It's the 75th anniversary of the charitable organization made up of local Marine Corps Leagues.
Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary
In part two of a three-part series, TV6′s Cody Boyer spoke with the recruits, themselves,...
Part II: MSP recruits endure 20 weeks of training at 2022 Michigan State Police Recruit Academy