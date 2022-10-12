‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather.

Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck.

“We did about a year and a half of experimenting with different recipes and different techniques. I always like cooking the cheese first on the griddle, so it gets crispy,” said Dave Thorsen, one of the owners of Rollin’ Tacos.

All meat is from Frapp’s Meat Market and the marinades are homemade.

“This has been a dream of mine for the last, I don’t know how many years. So, during COVID it was just, ‘let’s try it,’” said Thorsen.

Rollin’ Tacos was outside Bobaloon’s for the food truck rally.

“Technically a rally would include several food trucks. But honestly, for here in Escanaba, three is several,” said Mark Ammel, the owner of Bobaloon’s.

While renovating the building, Bobaloon’s has been operating out of the food truck for about two weeks.

“We thought it would be fun to invite some of our friends who also have food businesses to come down and join us and have everybody come out and just hang outside for a little bit,” said Ammel.

In addition to Bobaloon’s and Rollin’ Tacos. Wildman’s Munchie Mobile was serving food.

The Escanaba High School marching band came down to play and ate food from Bobaloon’s.

“When they start playing, it just gets in you. You start walking a little different. It’s just fun,” said Ammel.

Bobaloon’s hopes to have another food truck rally in the future, but not until spring when the weather starts to warm up again.

