‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba

The Food Truck Rally at Bobaloon's.
The Food Truck Rally at Bobaloon's.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather.

Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck.

“We did about a year and a half of experimenting with different recipes and different techniques. I always like cooking the cheese first on the griddle, so it gets crispy,” said Dave Thorsen, one of the owners of Rollin’ Tacos.

All meat is from Frapp’s Meat Market and the marinades are homemade.

“This has been a dream of mine for the last, I don’t know how many years. So, during COVID it was just, ‘let’s try it,’” said Thorsen.

Rollin’ Tacos was outside Bobaloon’s for the food truck rally.

“Technically a rally would include several food trucks. But honestly, for here in Escanaba, three is several,” said Mark Ammel, the owner of Bobaloon’s.

While renovating the building, Bobaloon’s has been operating out of the food truck for about two weeks.

“We thought it would be fun to invite some of our friends who also have food businesses to come down and join us and have everybody come out and just hang outside for a little bit,” said Ammel.

In addition to Bobaloon’s and Rollin’ Tacos. Wildman’s Munchie Mobile was serving food.

The Escanaba High School marching band came down to play and ate food from Bobaloon’s.

“When they start playing, it just gets in you. You start walking a little different. It’s just fun,” said Ammel.

Bobaloon’s hopes to have another food truck rally in the future, but not until spring when the weather starts to warm up again.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a...
Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds
292-foot Whaleback vessel - Barge 129
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident
Rain transitions to mixed rain and snow later Thursday as remnants of polar air plunge towards...
Autumn showers continue -- with a wintry mix into the end of the work week
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township