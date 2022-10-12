Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. Hill stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill, saying he violated the civil rights of four people in his custody. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions.

Now it will be up to a jury to decide whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated the men’s civil rights.

Prosecutors say putting the seven men in restraint chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment, and caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill and his lawyers have said his prosecution is politically motivated and that he’s done nothing wrong.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

Latest News

Recruits in Lansing follow the protocol of morning inspections after undergoing more than an...
Part II: MSP recruits endure 20 weeks of training at 2020 Michigan State Police Recruit Academy
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio...
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds