The search process: how police handle missing persons cases

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan law enforcement is sharing what happens in the minutes, hours and days after someone is reported missing.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, reports 613 current open missing persons cases in Michigan. Nationwide, there are around 6.5 missing persons for every 100,000 people. Luckily, most missing persons cases are solved quickly.

According to the Michigan State Police, the first 72 hours after someone disappears is the most critical.

“The quicker we find someone, the safer they’re going to be, especially up here in the U.P. you get out in the wilderness and the elements are tough at times,” Det. Sgt. James Wachnicki from the Michigan State Police said.

Negaunee Regional Dispatch Director Ben Watson said missing persons reports are usually called in from 911. Dispatchers collect pertinent information, such as where the person was last seen, what they were wearing and a full description of what they look like.

“We will dispatch the closest officer or the officer at the jurisdiction, we will maintain contact with the family or whoever is reporting it to keep officers updated until they are on scene,” Watson said.

Wachnicki said once officers are on the scene, they search and obtain information.

“Obvious signs at the scene that would indicate how or why that person became missing. We would get ahold of known relatives, friends or the person that reported them missing,” Wachnicki said.

Informing the public is held up when police are trying to contain or collect more evidence or determine if the missing person is voluntarily missing.

“We may have to jump a couple of hoops to get the information so we might have to do search warrants and whatnot for records. We do want to protect privacy when we can,” Wachnicki said.

After initial contact is made, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said search and rescue is usually called out.

“We have everything from boats, snowcats, ATVs, E-bikes, jet skis. We have a lot of equipment for a lot of areas and a lot of different types of searches,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt said when canines are used, police refrain from telling the public initially in order to contain the scent. However, normally the public is notified immediately.

“They might know the person missing or where they were last seen. We try and get the information out right away because the public is our eyes and ears. and quite often that helps us find the missing person,” Zyburt said.

Missing persons cases remain open until the person is found. A person can be legally declared dead if they are still missing after seven years.

