Returning north through Upper Michigan Works!

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you or someone you know looking for a job in the Upper Peninsula?

Upper Michigan Works! will be hosting their 6th annual Return North career fair.

The career fair is looking for job seekers and employers looking for employees. Job seekers can attend the event for free, companies will have to pay $200.00.

There will be a virtual and in-person event.

Return North is aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region.

The virtual event will be November 10, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The in-person event will be November 17, 2022, the time is yet to be determined.

Click here for more information about the event and to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.