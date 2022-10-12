Part II: MSP recruits endure 20 weeks of training at 2020 Michigan State Police Recruit Academy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The transformation into a Michigan State Police trooper begins the moment the pen hits the paper, when a recruit signs up for the MSP recruit training school in Lansing.

From there, recruits train for 20 weeks at the academy and 17 more in the field before joining a post elsewhere in the state.

In part two of a three-part series, TV6′s Cody Boyer spoke with the recruits, themselves, including one bound for Upper Michigan, about what it takes to be a trooper and what difficulties recruits face now.

-----------------------------------

“Recruit school is the most challenging thing I have ever done in my life,” says Shiloh LaButte of Manistique, a recruit at the 142nd MSP Training Academy.

The challenges begin for recruits like Shiloh LaButte as soon as they first walked across the blue seal, from the P.T. floor to the cruiser speed course.

LaButte likens the academy to military boot camp, always referring to even me as “sir.”

Like LaButte, each name on each shirt has an origin.

“Sir, I was born and raised in the U.P. right there on the Garden Peninsula,” LaButte says. “Everyone has a story. Mine’s not your typical one. I enlisted at 17 in the Michigan Army National Guard so I always had that heart to serve but I never knew it would lead me here. I was in physical fitness for a while, became very passionate about that, but I met some great troops along the way in my career.”

LaButte says it’s a heavy task, only just beginning with these first 20 weeks, shortened from the regimen of 24 to 26 weeks held here in years’ past, a smaller time frame to prove yourself.

“Everyday, they tell us like that sign right there,” LaButte says, pointing to one of the signs decorating the walls inside the P.T. gym. “It says when you choose law enforcement, you lose the right to be unfit and it’s true because everyday, the public expects the max from us, our absolute best and when we can only do that if we are physically fit and capable.”

For LaButte and her squad, each day starts with only 30 minutes to get ready at 5 o’clock in the morning, before running silently, in-formation, to physical and nutritional training.

Then, back up to the dorms, not for rest, but for tests.

“Everyday, you wake up and you are pushed to your max limits every single day,” LaButte says. “There’s never a day where you are not going to wake up and be challenged.”

Each morning, recruits are inspected from top to bottom, including how their sheets are folded around their mattresses.

Then, they are grilled about their bunkmates…

Who are they?

Where are they from?

Who are their spouses?

And as they get to know them, each pairing routinely cycles and the questions repeat, all to get to know each recruit who stands at their side.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” says Cameron Waggoner, another recruit practicing on the cruiser course outside. “I think what gets it for me is just the people and the sacrifice and the dedication.”

Recruit Cameron Waggoner is another among the 59 faces still training towards graduation day.

According to the MSP, to make it this far is a feat of its own, with stresses and stigma weighing down recruitment numbers over time.

Already, one in four recruits have dropped out from the 142nd academy.

Waggoner says the blame could be linked to a number of factors, including negative public image, not enough pay or benefits for others, or fatigue from often seeing and experiencing the worst.

However, he adds the reward is greater.

“Fifteen weeks ago I would say get ready to change your life,” Waggoner says. “It’s not a job. It’s not a career. They told us that those first few weeks of P.T. It’s a lifestyle. I still don’t fully grasp the lifestyle but I understand that sacrifice, the dedication, the hard work that gets put into this, it’s like nothing I’ve ever done.”

“I’ve reached my highest potential because I’ve never been pushed like this and I don’t think I would have been pushed like this anywhere else in my life outside of these walls,” Waggoner says.

Graduation is set for November, provided LaButte, Waggoner and the rest can pass practicals and the driving exam.

As for LaButte, she’s aiming to head back to Manistique to wear her badge.

“The police presence up there isn’t particularly prominent and I think it is going to be a great thing to have more troops on the road up there,” LaButte says.

…One of at least 100 more potential troopers to bring around 1,900 enlisted to the desired 2,000 needed to fill the state’s ranks this year.

LaButte says she will keep pushing forward, urging others to consider the same course.

“Sir, I would say if you want to help people, if your heart is in it to help people, look into the MSP because this is the absolute best organization in law enforcement, not just in Michigan but in the nation.”

