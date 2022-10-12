Online ticket sales for Fresh Coast Film Festival end tonight
FCFF happening October 13-16, catch what you need to know ahead of the event on Upper Michigan Today episode 138
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... carry an umbrella with you because severe weather is moving across the region.
Plus... online ticket sales close at 6:00 p.m. for this weekend’s Fresh Coast Film Festival.
Organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and themes of this year’s fest.
Volunteers are still needed for the festival. Sailor says there’s an incentive for anyone who signs up for 2 or more shifts.
Sailor says this event is all about connecting the community.
You can check out the lineup of films, view locations, and buy your tickets (until 6:00 p.m. on October 12) at www.freshcoastfilm.com.
