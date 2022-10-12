Online ticket sales for Fresh Coast Film Festival end tonight

FCFF happening October 13-16, catch what you need to know ahead of the event on Upper Michigan Today episode 138
File photo of Fresh Coast Film Festival banner in Marquette.
File photo of Fresh Coast Film Festival banner in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... carry an umbrella with you because severe weather is moving across the region.

Severe weather, shipwreck found, EV charging station approvals, and delayed Marvel movies.

Plus... online ticket sales close at 6:00 p.m. for this weekend’s Fresh Coast Film Festival.

Organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and themes of this year’s fest.

Bugsy Sailor talks about the planning, execution, and magic of the Fresh Coast Film Festival.

Volunteers are still needed for the festival. Sailor says there’s an incentive for anyone who signs up for 2 or more shifts.

Fresh Coast Film Festival organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and what you can do to score a weekend pass for free.

Sailor says this event is all about connecting the community.

Bugsy Sailor talks about organizing the Fresh Coast Film Festival and his community involvement.

You can check out the lineup of films, view locations, and buy your tickets (until 6:00 p.m. on October 12) at www.freshcoastfilm.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation

Latest News

Bugsy Sailor joins Upper Michigan Today to talk about organizing the Fresh Coast Film Festival.
Fresh Coast Film Festival still needs volunteers
Online ticket sales end tonight for the Fresh Coast Film Festival.
Fresh Coast Film Festival online ticket sales end tonight
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back for the rest of October
Torrential rain is moving across the U.P., as forecasted by Jennifer Perez.
Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, October 12