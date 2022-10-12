Online ticket sales for Fresh Coast Film Festival end tonight

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... carry an umbrella with you because severe weather is moving across the region.

Severe weather, shipwreck found, EV charging station approvals, and delayed Marvel movies.

Plus... online ticket sales close at 6:00 p.m. for this weekend’s Fresh Coast Film Festival.

Organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and themes of this year’s fest.

Bugsy Sailor talks about the planning, execution, and magic of the Fresh Coast Film Festival.

Volunteers are still needed for the festival. Sailor says there’s an incentive for anyone who signs up for 2 or more shifts.

Fresh Coast Film Festival organizer Bugsy Sailor talks about weekend expectations and what you can do to score a weekend pass for free.

Sailor says this event is all about connecting the community.

Bugsy Sailor talks about organizing the Fresh Coast Film Festival and his community involvement.

You can check out the lineup of films, view locations, and buy your tickets (until 6:00 p.m. on October 12) at www.freshcoastfilm.com.

