One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man has been arrested following a two-car crash in Sands Township early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to the area of M553 and Olsen Road in Sands Township at around 2:20 a.m. where a head-on crash had happened. The crash completely blocked both lanes of M553.

The MSP said further investigation revealed that a 20-year-old man was driving while intoxicated. He was arrested for OWI causing serious injury. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, as did his passenger and the driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old female. She was transported to UPHS.

Troopers were assisted by Sands Township Fire/EMS and UPHS EMS.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.