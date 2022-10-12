Marquette Regional History Center to host Archaeology Fair

Marquette Regional History Center
Marquette Regional History Center(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An archaeology event is coming to Marquette this weekend.

The Marquette Regional History Center will host an Archaeology Fair this Saturday. The fair will introduce youth and adults alike to archaeology through hands-on activities, dig site stories, games, and displays. The fair will be included with museum admission.

Organizers say the event will be both fun and educational.

“It’s a great time to come out, learn a little, see the community, and the museum,” said Betsy Rutz, Marquette Regional History Center museum educator. “And learn something about science along the way and the human history right here in the Upper Peninsula and beyond.”

The Archeology Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center.

