Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds.

Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride.

“It is a community-wide event, but it is also a major fundraiser,” said Goriesky. “For 20 different youth and local no-profit groups.”

It’s a group effort with upwards of 400 volunteers dedicating time to coordinate and set up.

“We’ve had a great number of volunteers help us,” said Goriesky. “You know from beginning to end because it takes a lot to put this on.”

Goriesky said even the transportation around the grounds is thanks to donations. John Deer Tractors are being borrowed from the Northland Lawn and Sports equipment store in Negaunee. There will be a total of six come this weekend.

Apart from the hayride, there will also be a haunted barn for people to walk through. With creepy scenes from different directors, even TV6 will have a scene. One scene director is also Goriesky’s son, Avery. He said preparation for his group’s scene took two weeks.

“We have people sleep out here. We have people that come out on weekends,” said Goriesky. “It kind of depends on the effort put into the scene. But most people are out here every day for about a month and a half.”

The hayride officially begins on Thursday at exactly 7:30 p.m. and will go on until 9:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the ride is from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers are saying it might be cold so please dress accordingly.

