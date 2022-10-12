Marquette gears up for Fresh Coast Film Festival

Fresh Coast Film Festival
Fresh Coast Film Festival(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A film festival is coming to Marquette this week.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is a documentary film festival that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment, and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes. The four-day event will feature six film venues, 14 outdoor tours, and over 80 films. The festival kicks off Thursday with Fresh Coast Free. There will be four films, food, and live music, all for free.

Organizers say the event is all about storytelling.

“Storytelling is vital to our traditions, to our values, and to our culture,” said Bugsy Sailor, Fresh Coast Film Festival co-founder. “It’s important that we share those stories and elevate those. We want to highlight some of the stories you know and introduce people to some of the stories they may not see otherwise.”

Fresh Coast Free will be at Lower Harbor Park on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. For tickets to the rest of the festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

Marquette Regional History Center
Marquette Regional History Center to host Archaeology Fair
Logo for Rollin' Tacos
Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back for the rest of October
Feeding America stopping in Marquette County Wednesday