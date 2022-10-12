Marquette gears up for Fresh Coast Film Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A film festival is coming to Marquette this week.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is a documentary film festival that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment, and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes. The four-day event will feature six film venues, 14 outdoor tours, and over 80 films. The festival kicks off Thursday with Fresh Coast Free. There will be four films, food, and live music, all for free.

Organizers say the event is all about storytelling.

“Storytelling is vital to our traditions, to our values, and to our culture,” said Bugsy Sailor, Fresh Coast Film Festival co-founder. “It’s important that we share those stories and elevate those. We want to highlight some of the stories you know and introduce people to some of the stories they may not see otherwise.”

Fresh Coast Free will be at Lower Harbor Park on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. For tickets to the rest of the festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.