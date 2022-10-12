Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time.

Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.

She also has a 21-year-old son who she now plans on spending time with in Montana. Buruse said she is very appreciative of all of her coworkers in all departments.

“Police, Fire, and EMS, they have been amazing and keeping them safe and sound has always been my goal my entire career is everybody goes home,” said Buruse. “So that’s what I want to thank.”

Buruse also said she wants to thank all her past and present employees. She also said stated that even though she is leaving the department is in good hands with the addition of its new manager.

