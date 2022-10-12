Marquette City Commission talks green futures

The commission also heard arguments from people pushing against investments in fossil fuels.
Marquette City Hall
Marquette City Hall(sfda)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette.

The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park and Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Through this agreement, the MBLP will be responsible for installing the stations and maintaining them. The city will collect approximately $375 a year from the MLBP per station it operates.

“Bringing in this infrastructure, then determining how to go about managing it is something we definitely want to be doing and be proactive about,” said Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill. “In 2024, there are going to be at least five to 10 vehicles for sale that cost $30,000.”

Hill suggested that means more people will buy them than some may think, furthering the need for charging infrastructure.

There is no timeline right now for when the chargers will be installed.

Also at the meeting, a group from Northern Michigan University advocated for the city to stop investing in fossil fuels.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Former Marquette-area doctor sentenced for 2018 charges

Latest News

Sign
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
The money shot.
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Hancock's Retro Rental and Repair is making preparations to offer new services, including...
Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services
The Baraga State Park and the Hancock Recreation Area were filled to capacity with campers...
Copper Country campgrounds packed for Labor Day weekend