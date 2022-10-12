Marquette City Commission talks green futures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette.

The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park and Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Through this agreement, the MBLP will be responsible for installing the stations and maintaining them. The city will collect approximately $375 a year from the MLBP per station it operates.

“Bringing in this infrastructure, then determining how to go about managing it is something we definitely want to be doing and be proactive about,” said Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill. “In 2024, there are going to be at least five to 10 vehicles for sale that cost $30,000.”

Hill suggested that means more people will buy them than some may think, furthering the need for charging infrastructure.

There is no timeline right now for when the chargers will be installed.

Also at the meeting, a group from Northern Michigan University advocated for the city to stop investing in fossil fuels.

