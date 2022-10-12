Houghton’s Wake Up Keweenaw series focuses on recycling for October

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s edition of Wake Up Keweenaw focused on new opportunities for Houghton County to recycle on Wednesday.

Marquette County Solid Waste (MCSW) Director of Operations Brad Austin presented on the topic in an hour-long presentation.

He spoke about new recycling efforts in the U.P., including new artificial intelligence sorting technologies utilized by MCSW’s Recycle 906.

The sorting allows for more efficient categorizing of materials, which then can then be used to create new products, even roads.

“Next spring, or summer,” said Austin, “We’re actually going to build a section of road in Dickinson County with recycled glass from our facility.”

The number of recyclables collected in Houghton County this year is almost 900 tons. Austin says that’s below the 15,000 average tons of a low-performing program in a town of Houghton’s size.

A high-performing program recycles 24,000 tons annually.

To fix this, Austin suggests utilizing resources such as cart grants, recycling education, and encouraging local government engagement.

Austin also encourages a cycle-able approach to recycling materials: using it, recycling it, making it into a product, and using it again.

“We really wanted to present not only what’s going on in Marquette regarding recycling and recycling processing,” added Austin. “But also, the opportunities for other communities to get engaged in these activities and maybe take advantage of some grant funds to help their community.”

For more information on recycling and a search tool on how to recycle/dispose of specific items, check out the Recycle 906 website here.

