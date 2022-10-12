Historic statue restoration project complete in Dickinson County

For the first time, the wooden miner statue has undergone restoration. The statue lasted for 62 years because of its sturdy construction, but it was time for renovations.
The wood statue stands 44 feet tall above US-2 in Vulcan(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete.

As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine.

“Big John” has stood tall since 1960. Founder Eugene Carollo’s inspiration for “Big John” came from another U.P. landmark.

“They were up in Manistique and Munising where Paul Bunyan is. They saw him and thought that we should have a miner,” said Karen Carollo Secinaro, Iron Mountain Iron Mine manager.

“It is a historical marker, there aren’t many wooden billboards anymore. Back in those days, the material was high quality. Today’s material, I doubt it will make it as long as it originally did,” said Rick Demski, “Big John” builder.

Big John also received a new face. The old one was generic, but now he is painted after the 94-year-old owner and founder of the mine museum.

“That means me, I am Big John. When you see Big John, that’s me,” Carollo said.

Big John is 44 feet tall. The project took three weeks and painter Kevin Thomson said it was an exciting challenge.

“The difficult thing was getting everything in perspective because I did not have the ability to step back from it,” Thomson said.

Thomson said he used more than nine gallons of paint and eight gallons of primer. For anyone interested in more than just Big John, the mine offers guided tours of some of the retired exploratory shafts.

Anyone who goes on the tour will wear a yellow jacket and miners’ helmet, like Big John. The museum closes for the season on Saturday, but will reopen for tours the Friday of Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

