Front brings rain followed by cooler pattern

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A cold front is moving across the area today with showers and isolated thundershowers. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to an inch. Then, an upper-level trough will move in with a cut-off area of low pressure in the jetstream, which will spin in Ontario for several days. This will bring a few small disturbances to the region triggering more chances for rain/snow mix to continue through the weekend. It will also funnel in an unseasonably cooler airmass.

Today: Showers and isolated thundershowers with breezy conditions

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers and snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light drizzle in the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with snow in the west and showers in the east

>Highs: Low 40s

Monday: Lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Light snow showers in the east

>Highs: Mainly 30s

