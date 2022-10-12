Essentia Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System discuss merger possibilities

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic(contributed logos)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WLUC) - According to a press release, Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Wednesday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate how the two organizations might combine to form an integrated regional health system.

By coming together, Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health will increase patient access to primary and specialty care and enhance health outcomes for the communities they serve.

“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” says Essentia CEO Dr. David Herman. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”

Dr. Herman emphasizes that the two health systems are fortunate to share common values and embrace a mission-driven approach to health care that extends beyond our facilities. “Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care,” he says.

A combined organization would feature a diverse network of 3,500 providers serving more than two million people in rural and mid-urban communities through more than 150 sites of care, including 25 hospitals.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both our organizations and those we serve,” said Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney. “These are two of the premier health systems in the country, looking to come together to serve rural communities and beyond. When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own. And I see their long, rich history of serving communities with a mission very similar to ours at Marshfield Clinic Health System.”

The Memorandum of Understanding is the first step toward a potential merger. More information will be shared as discussions progress.

