Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open

Logo for Rollin' Tacos
Logo for Rollin' Tacos(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos.

During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and perfected their recipe for street tacos. They have beef, steak, chicken and pork tacos. They also have loaded nachos, called the ‘Louie,’ named after David’s father who died recently. For the Thorsens, it’s a chance at living their dream and serving delicious food.

“I’ve always wanted a food truck, so this has been in the works now for a year and a half and we built it all from scratch, even the sauce, I make a sauce from scratch, and we ate a lot of tacos, a lot of trial and error, darn,” said David Thorsen.

Rollin’ Tacos will make their first appearance at the food truck rally on October 12 at Bobaloon’s, then, at the Escanaba Farmer’s market on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back for the rest of October
Feeding America stopping in Marquette County Wednesday
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident
rain
Front brings rain followed by cooler pattern