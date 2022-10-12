Delta County’s newest food truck, Rollin’ Tacos now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When you attend upcoming events throughout Delta County, you can enjoy the tastes and flavors offered up by a new food truck in town. It’s called Rollin’ Tacos.

During the pandemic, David Thorsen and his wife Jessica saved up, bought a food truck and perfected their recipe for street tacos. They have beef, steak, chicken and pork tacos. They also have loaded nachos, called the ‘Louie,’ named after David’s father who died recently. For the Thorsens, it’s a chance at living their dream and serving delicious food.

“I’ve always wanted a food truck, so this has been in the works now for a year and a half and we built it all from scratch, even the sauce, I make a sauce from scratch, and we ate a lot of tacos, a lot of trial and error, darn,” said David Thorsen.

Rollin’ Tacos will make their first appearance at the food truck rally on October 12 at Bobaloon’s, then, at the Escanaba Farmer’s market on Saturday.

