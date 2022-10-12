CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new financial services business held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The Lake Superior Community Partnership joined staff at CG Financial Services for a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses. Financial advisors from CG Financial say it’s about more than just investments.

“We actually want to really expand on that,” said said Ashley Musselman, financial advisor. “We do what we call ‘life-centered’ planning so we take a look at everything with a very holistic view and we want to talk about, not only the investment strategies and management, but what does your retirement look like, what is your legacy planning, what do you want to leave behind for your family.”

CG Financial also has an office in Munising and several locations downstate.

