CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette

CG Financial Services Ribbon Cutting
CG Financial Services Ribbon Cutting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new financial services business held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The Lake Superior Community Partnership joined staff at CG Financial Services for a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses. Financial advisors from CG Financial say it’s about more than just investments.

“We actually want to really expand on that,” said said Ashley Musselman, financial advisor. “We do what we call ‘life-centered’ planning so we take a look at everything with a very holistic view and we want to talk about, not only the investment strategies and management, but what does your retirement look like, what is your legacy planning, what do you want to leave behind for your family.”

CG Financial also has an office in Munising and several locations downstate.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Emergency personnel work to clear the intersection of US 41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
One person sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening.
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

Latest News

Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson...
Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds
For the first time, the wooden miner statue has undergone restoration. The statue lasted for 62...
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
In an age of rapidly developing technology and ways to view and buy products even scams have...
How property scams are affecting the U.P.
Two Houses
How are property scams affecting the UP?