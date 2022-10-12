Brookridge Heights giving back to first responders as they strive for 4,044 good deeds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is keeping its residents connected to the community by giving back. It’s part of the center’s grateful giveback campaign, in which the goal is to have residents, team members and visitors do 2,022 good deeds in the community this year.

They easily surpassed that number and have a new goal of 4,044 good deeds. On Wednesday, they made gift bags for first responders in Marquette County.

“It is really important for our residents to stay connected to the community and those inside and outside of our community here at Brookridge,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “Our first responders are in the building quite frequently and it’s really good for us to show our appreciation to them both from our residents and from our staff.”

Next week, the bags will be distributed to first responders.

