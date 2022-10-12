Blackrocks Brewery hosts Rally Night ahead of LSPR in Marquette

Rally Car
Rally Car(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is coming this weekend and Blackrocks Brewery hosted Rally Night Tuesday. The public could meet some of the drivers, see their cars and learn about the sport of rally racing.

This is ahead of the race Friday and Saturday at Marquette Mountain. The race is the last stage of the American Rally Association National Championship Series. For one team of racers, this event is a sort of homecoming.

“We ran last year and we’re really excited to be doing this event again with Trevor, our co-driver,” said Sam Jacques, rally driver. “This is our hometown race. Trevor and I have both grown up in Marquette so we’re super excited to be able to run the local Marquette stages that we grew up driving just in high school as kids. It’s really fun to run.”

There will be opportunities before and after the race to meet the drivers. The Lake Superior Performance Rally is October 14-15.

