Autumn showers continue -- with a wintry mix into the end of the work week

A Northern Plains system sweeps over Upper Michigan Wednesday night, producing gusty winds, rain showers and few thunderstorms. Following the system’s exit past the eastern counties, the first of a wave of cold systems from the Canadian Shield dips down to the U.P. Thursday, bringing mixed rain and snow showers -- especially west. Waves of system-produced rain and snow continue over the weekend. Then the lake effect machine produces mixed rain and snow early next week, with accumulating snow possible in higher elevations as daytime temperatures linger around the freezing point.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain showers, thunderstorms west first then spreading east overnight; south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 30s West / 40s East

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow -- mix developing first over the western U.P. towards the afternoon; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and cold

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, plus light accumulations of snow in higher terrain; southwest winds 10 to 20 mph and cold

>Highs: 40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers, diminishing late

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered rain showers then mixed rain and snow late

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the northwest belts; accumulating snow over 1″ possible in higher terrain along the northwest wind belts; cold with northwest wind gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow over the north belts; accumulating snow over 1″ possible in higher terrain along the north wind belts; cold with north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late; less chilly

>Highs: 40s

