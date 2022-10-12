Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson County fairgrounds’ annual Haunted Barn.

For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a spooky experience for the Dickinson County community.

What started in their family barn has become one of the largest haunted barns in the county.

“I love Halloween, I have always loved Halloween,” Clark said. “I hate being scared but it is really fun to scare someone else, so we have a really good time with that. All of our help that we have during the haunted house really like to scare people too, so it works out great.”

Three years ago, the haunted barn moved to the Dickinson County fairgrounds.

“When my daughter first suggested it to me, I said if we get 50 people, I will be so amazed,” Clark said. “By year three it outgrew the facility we had at the barn.”

Clark says she and her daughter are a dynamic duo.

“We really can feed off each other with ideas, which is really great because we think a lot alike,” Clark said. “It is good memories for down the line which is always a wonderful thing as well.”

Spade says whether it is a new layout or new scares, every year is different.

“We try to add to it every year,” Spade said. “There are new props inside, there are new props outside. We don’t want to make it the same every year, so the layout is different. It is over the length of two football fields.”

She says with inflation pushing prices higher it is important to provide fun for families that won’t break the bank.

“There is not a whole lot of low-cost family fun in the area, so we thought we want to do something that families can come enjoy and not break the bank,” Spade said.

The Haunted Barn opens this Saturday. The barn has kid-friendly events during the day from 1 to 3 p.m. and regular walkthroughs in the evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To view the whole schedule, visit the Haunted Barn’s Facebook to learn more.

