Woodland Elementary students get fire prevention lesson

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in a Kingsford elementary school learned a lesson about fire safety Tuesday morning.

The Breitung Township Fire Department visited Woodland Elementary school in Kingsford during fire safety prevention week to teach kids about the importance of fire safety.

The topics covered included what to do if a fire starts in your home, stop-drop-and-roll and the importance of not playing with things that could start a fire.

“Fire prevention means a lot to me and the others here because if we do not have to go that is good,” Breitung Township Fire Department Lieutenant said. “If one person has learned and can help themselves out that is a win for us.”

To continue teaching about fire safety the Breitung Township Fire Department is holding a live burn demonstration at the township’s fire station in Quinnesec on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

