Warmest day before wet & cooler stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Unseasonably warm conditions are expected today with breezy and sunny conditions. Our next front moves in tonight with showers and thundershowers through tomorrow. As this moves in winds will become breezy with gusts in excess of 30mph . Then, an upper-level trough with a mid-area of low-pressure sets in over the Great Lakes. This will keep us under an unseasonably cool air mass with chances of rain/snow mix each day through early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm/breezy

>Highs: Low 70s west, around 70° central, low to mid-60s east

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy with showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers mixed with snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Cloudy with snow west and rain east

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s west, low to mid 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for mixed showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and snow mix

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Monday: Snow and rain mixed showers

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

