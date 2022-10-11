Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground

Volunteers remove the tribute pickets that line the Kids Cove Playground
Volunteers remove the tribute pickets that line the Kids Cove Playground(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence.

Pickets will be returned to the donors and businesses that sponsored them.

“We’ll open up an opportunity for the citizens to come and retrieve their pickets later, probably in November,” said Rick Orr, Marquette Playgrounds for All Fundraising Committee member. “We still have to work out the details of that.”

The next step toward the new Kids Cove Playground is getting approval from the State of Michigan before the city begins soliciting formal bids and proposals for the new equipment. The playground is set to open in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damaged the back entrance of Range Telecommunications, Oct. 10, 2022.
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
Crews work to contain a house fire in the Village of Laurium.
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee.
Help feed firefighters in Menominee at warehouse fire
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Former Marquette-area doctor sentenced for 2018 charges

Latest News

Sign
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
The money shot.
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Marquette City Hall
Marquette City Commission talks green futures
Hancock's Retro Rental and Repair is making preparations to offer new services, including...
Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services
The Baraga State Park and the Hancock Recreation Area were filled to capacity with campers...
Copper Country campgrounds packed for Labor Day weekend