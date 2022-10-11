Volunteers remove tribute pickets from Kids Cove Playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work has officially started on the new Kids Cove Playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The first step was to remove tribute pickets from the existing playground. The Marquette West Rotary Club recruited volunteers to remove over 600 pickets from the playground’s fence.

Pickets will be returned to the donors and businesses that sponsored them.

“We’ll open up an opportunity for the citizens to come and retrieve their pickets later, probably in November,” said Rick Orr, Marquette Playgrounds for All Fundraising Committee member. “We still have to work out the details of that.”

The next step toward the new Kids Cove Playground is getting approval from the State of Michigan before the city begins soliciting formal bids and proposals for the new equipment. The playground is set to open in the summer of 2023.

