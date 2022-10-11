Upper Michigan Today celebrates National Sausage Pizza Day

Meteorologist/pizza fanatic Noel Navarro joins the ladies on Upper Michigan Today episode 137
Tia, Noel, and Elizabeth eat pizza on UMT for National Sausage Pizza Day.
Tia, Noel, and Elizabeth eat pizza on UMT for National Sausage Pizza Day.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... CLK Schools have more money for their music department thanks to a donation by comedian Joe Pera.

Color check, a donation to CLK Schools, and a record pumpkin.

Plus... get to know TV6′s singing meteorologist Noel Navarro.

Get to know TV6 meteorologist Noel Navarro.

The trio celebrates National Sausage Pizza Day...

Upper Michigan Today talks about all things pizza for National Sausage Pizza Day.

...and put their taste buds to work.

No news, just pizza.

