‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas.

As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.

“They’re going to be able to have what they need. That health care visit, that mental health visit, what they need for their business, what they need for school,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) Michigan said.

Michigan Broadband has been connecting people in the U.P. for more than 100 years.

“We provide traditional telephone service and fiber optic services to residents,” said Phillip Truran, the president and CEO of Michigan Broadband.

The company plans to apply for a portion of the grant funds in the future. Michigan Broadband offers speeds up to ten gigs a second -- in other words, really fast internet. It is expanding its service in Escanaba, having opened its new location there just last week.

“Escanaba is going to have a network that’s unrivaled compared to the rest of the state,” Truran said.

Currently, the service only extends to residents on the south side of town. Their internet will become available in the coming week.

“We’ll start turning up and turning up means activating the network for service for everybody, at the end of next week. Sections of Escanaba will start turning up,” Truran said.

The Escanaba location is on Ludington Street between The Man Cave and AAA.

